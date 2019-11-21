Sound Off Sound Off for Nov. 22, 2019

Voting for Trump

President Trump doesn't like to give away our taxpayer dollars to rouge countries, nor to NATO allies that don't pay their share. He has my vote in 2020. There's your impact.

Never ending

The United States is now stuck in an episode, a never ending episode, of “The Twilight Zone.”

Propaganda bots

These Sound Offs defending such an obvious abuse of power can’t be real people. They must be propaganda bots.

Make it free

I wish somehow young families with limited funds will be able to enjoy the Christmas lights on “city property’ in Gulfport this year. At least make it free to kids under 15. I thought a local casino was sponsoring it. It’s the most exciting time of year for young children.

A place holder?

Vice President Pence is window dressing for Trump to help hold the religious people. He will never be elected on his own now that we know how weak he is about the rule of law. If Trump leaves office, Pence will be a place holder.

Odds needed

Based on the Wednesday testimony, when will the casinos start taking bets on how long future President Pence will be in office before future President Pelosi takes over? Who will set the odds?

Big problems

Roger Stone was convicted Friday for lying to Congress. But Adam Schiff can lie to the American taxpayer everyday. One gets jail time, the other continues to lie unabated. Our country is in ruins.

Tax returns

This is to “principles needed.” If you want Trump to show you his tax returns, publish yours first. Take out an ad revealing your tax returns showing everyone your integrity. Next let's require all members in Congress to do the same.

Liberal left

Sorry, but "Kool Aid" consumption is strictly reserved for the liberal left. Our country has experienced non-stop political witch hunts since Trump was elected. And those suffering TDS (Trump derangement syndrome) keep waiting for the "gotcha" and continue to gulp the stuff non-stop.

Yellow flags

To the Saints: Penalties are thy nemesis.

An illegal act?

I thought it was illegal to burn brush and trash in Biloxi. It smokes and stinks up the entire neighborhood, not to mention the ash and debris falling on our homes and cars.

Good laugh?

The rest of the world has been laughing at the United States ever since Trump got in office. Let’s hope we come to our senses in time.