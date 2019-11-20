Sound Off Sound Off for Nov. 21, 2019

One question

If you are innocent why not testify under oath?

Statesmen needed

There was a time when the Congress of the United States was a forum for robust and reasoned debate. Now it seems discussion of any issue has descended into grade-school playground bickering and name-calling, followed by partisan parsing of who said what and what was meant depending. The rest of the world is enjoying a huge laugh at the expense of the United States. Where have all the statesmen gone?

Intense spinning

I may have to stop using the elliptical machine at the gym. I watch the captions running on the bottom of the screens for FOX and CNN and the spinning is so intense I fear I may fall off the machine.

Liberal agendas

The media of today reflects honesty and integrity? The American people are not stupid. They are fed up with the lies told to further their liberal agendas. They have read too many articles that have turned out to be a hoax.

The Kool Aid

To “controlling people,” you are so right about people drinking the Kool Aid. What flavor was yours, raspberry for the Republicans or orange for Trump and his hair?

Slow it down

As a visitor from out of state who visits every chance I get, I am appalled at the aggression of drivers on every highway here, especially U.S. If you drive the posted speed of 45mph, you are absolutely impeding traffic. Additionally I'm blown away at the high-speed tailgaters. Then let's add cell phones. I'm sure the authorities are aware of this, but do the separate city entities not recognize the revenues that could be brought in if patrolled and ticketed accordingly? Not to mention the added safety to drivers who attempt to travel the speed limits. The major amount of stress on all drivers going to and from work or wherever each day has to effect everyone. I keep waiting to witness a major accident, and have already seen at least 3 accidents on U.S. 90 in the past six weeks.

Sell the bridge

I always have to laugh and the number of Sound Offs by Mississippi Republicans offering to sell their bridges in Brooklyn to Democrats. I have a suggestion for you: why don't you sell them to your fellow Trump supporters? They'll buy anything.

Not dismal

I watched my 401k make leaps and bounds in a come back under the Obama admin. Also watched the stock market come back and rise over 12,000 points, the car industry made a huge come back and pay back the help they got, and our bank industry returned to solid ground plus more under the Obama administration. Tell me again how that is dismal.