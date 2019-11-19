Sound Off Sound Off for Nov. 20, 2019

Take them down

Hey politicians, two weeks after the election your signs are litter. Please remove them. The city needs to start ticketing them.

Fines needed

There needs to be a fine for failure to remove a political sign within one week after an election. There is no good excuse for Joseph Piernas Sr., David Larosa, Tate Reeves and others’ signs to still persist on our public rights of way.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Controlling people

For all who believe what is being reported via the main stream media to destroy Trump: Beware, the first effort to control people is to alter their ability to think ... critically. Or simply put ... you are drinking the Kool Aid and don’t know it.

Dark parking lot

I went to a banquet at the Orange Grove Community Center on Dedeaux Road. There were no outside lights. It was so dark I could hardly find my truck after the banquet.

One question

Why is it that drivers of electric and hybrid cars don’t use their turn signals? Could it be that they think they are saving electricity?

Bridge for sale

What? Obama is responsible for our booming economy? Surely you jest. We had eight dismal economic years where GDP was flat and business was afraid to invest in a socialist leaning administration. If anyone out there truly believes those were good economic times, please see me. I have a bridge in Brooklyn to sell you.

Betting on Trump

We see these Sound Offs with the left wing or anti-Trump opinions. Then they say they are Republicans or voted for Trump. Right, and I still have a lot of bridges for sale. If the percentage of Republican/Trump defectors in Sound Off was actually indicative of the electorate, then Trump wouldn't have a chance in Mississippi. I will take Trump in our state and give you big odds for 2020.

Just wondering

Please just give your opinion without denigrating the person, place or thing. I wonder where you got that from?

Wrong answer

I sent an email to Congressman Palazzo requesting his opinion on the ongoing impeachment proceedings. Asked for a response. Received a detailed, well thought out, articulate response. The only problem was it was about the Bonnet Carre Spillway and not one word about impeachment. Way to go.

Worst president

Love these political comments about "economic success" under the former president. It's both surprising and disappointing to see those drinking the Democratic Party Kool Aid. History will record Obama and Carter as the "worst" to occupy the White House.