Sound Off Sound Off for Nov. 19, 2019

Honest reporting

“Media Issues” is disturbed about the media’s “coordinated responses to everything Trump.” That occurs because they are reporting “real news” instead of “fake news.” Accurate reporting by multiple legitimate news outlets is often similar because the same questions that guide responsible journalism are reflected. That’s not something sinister ... that’s honesty and integrity.

Tryant’s words?

It seems like not a day goes by without someone crying about the press. Let me leave you with the words of old saying: "When the speech condemns a free press, you are hearing the words of a tyrant."

One question

A Sound Off writer asked of Republicans: "Where is the party of Lincoln?" I might ask you, Democrats, where is the party of John F. Kennedy?

Stop it

Not using turn signals, tailgating and using cell phones while driving. All 3 can and have caused many accidents, so stop disobeying the law.

Why do this?

Recently, I was behind a school bus that stopped on the railroad tracks and opened its door. I remember them doing that when I was a child. On what planet does this make sense? If the driver failed to see a train before starting to cross, they are for sure going to get hit when they stop on the tracks. By the time the bus is halfway on the tracks, it's too late. Why stop? Am I missing something?

Did you call?

This is to “next time.” I get your complaint. I, too, find it off-putting that everyone seems to grab their phones at red lights. But what puzzles me is how you were able to determine that two of the ones you saw who didn’t grab their phones were veterans. Did you call them on your phone?

Why go?

With so many absolutely beautiful and easily accessible places to visit here in our country, why would anyone ever want to plan a trip to and financially support a depressed communist regime like Cuba?

Get to work

Congratulations to our new attorney general who is already attacking the Mississippi process for electing our governor. We urge him and the Legislature to amend the election process for all offices that would call for open primaries where our right to vote would no longer be compromised by or hampered by party nominees.

Close the lid

I live on West Oaklawn Road in Biloxi. We have awesome mail service Monday thru Friday. Our regular carrier always closes the lid. Whoever substitutes on Saturday seems to have a problem closing mailbox lids. I don't know if they don't know how or don't care, but I'm tired of my mail getting wet from rain or blowing out on the ground.