Sound Off Sound Off for Nov. 18, 2019

Thank you

Thanks to Mr. Jim Smith and an unidentified gentleman who helped me when I tripped and fell on my face on the sidewalk in front of Oak Park Elementary School in Ocean Springs. Thank you for going out of your way to get me back on my feet and back to my home.

Being first

I'm tired of the constant complaining about Mississippi being last. Want to be first? Move to California. They're first in high taxes, first in high home prices and first in homeless on the streets. Also, first in fire danger and first in illegal aliens. Isn't it great to be first?

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Just one change

If the state Legislature would allow grocery stores to sell wine, Kroger’s would immediately locate in Biloxi. Maybe even Costco.

Travel plans

I want to visit Cuba, but new restrictions have been placed lately. Sure it is a communist-controlled country, but so is Russia.

Placing blame

This is in response to "not good." Jim Hood said he was a moderate and he very well may have been. However, he qualified as a Democrat and he knew the risk. As a conservative, I do believe he would have done better had he simply denounced what is going on in Washington, led by the Democrats. Hood has only himself to blame for his loss.

Reasonable actions

If President Obama had done what President Trump is alleged to have done regarding Ukraine, would Republicans have brushed aside Obama’s behavior as non-controversial, non-impeachable? Of course not. They would have been outraged. And they should have been.

The right way

Civilized societies settle questions of governance at the ballot box, not with a relentless news media armed with a fake dossier financed by the losing party.

Being perfect

One day I wish to be perfect like some people are. I want to never, ever be wrong and have everyone agree with me. It will be only my way of thinking. Because I’ll be perfect.

Healthy democracy

We have become nemeses like Batman vs, the villains and Mad Magazine’s good agent vs. bad agent. This is not conducive of a healthy democracy.

Turn it down

I sure wish the party animals near me would quit being so rude and obnoxious and turn it down. Better yet, turn it off.

Figure it out

A Sound Off writer says President Trump is unfit to be the president. Wonder why they think that? Is it because their puppet master says so? Here's an idea: Try reasoning for yourself instead of believing what the childish Democrats and media says is true.