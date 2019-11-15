Sound Off Sound Off for Nov. 17, 2019

What are those?

Turn signals? Where’s the touch button for those, or are they voice activated? Maybe there’s a free app?

Next time

The very next time you pull up to a red light, look around. Eight out of 10 drivers are playing with their phones. The other two are veterans. We care, regardless of your neglect.

A tip

To “handouts requested,” next time you are researching charities, find out which ones sell your name and address to other charities and scratch them off your list, too.

Obama’s legacy

So why does everyone think that it was Trump that brought us a good economy and the lowest unemployment in decades, when it was the Obama administration that put the economy on its road to recovery and had the largest job growth that any president had in decades? Yes I am saying that Trump is still riding the economic boom that Obama started. That’s saying a lot from someone who voted for Trump, but these are the facts that are constantly overlooked.

Streaming problems

All the streaming services will absolutely ruin the television experience. It will dilute the audience to the point where there will never be any shows as big as back in the day. There will be no more times when the whole nation tunes in to the finale of a great show. You won't be able to go to work the next day and talk about the latest episode of your favorite show. For the last few years, I have never seen or heard of most of the award winning shows. I guarantee,you will not be sitting around watching reruns of any beloved old shows from Apple or Netflix 50 years from now.

Media issues

It really is hard to believe that news media across the entire country have coordinated responses to everything Trump. I can only compare it to the mafia. These groups are in direct competition of each other, yet they have word-for-word phrases designed to deflect the truth.

Willful ignorance

I have voted Republican many times and did look to the party as one that supports the Constitution and law. It’s a shame what has happened to them under Trump, who has turned them into puppets. They seem to ignore Trump’s willful ignorance and appointments of inappropriate people that is tearing down the country.

Principles needed

Everyday there is an abundance of opinion published blindly that gives support to a president who just asked the Supreme Court of the United States to shield release of his tax returns. I have to ask these well intended supporters: Where are your principles? Does integrity no longer matter? Are morals not important? Where is the party of Lincoln?