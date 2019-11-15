Sound Off Sound Off for Nov. 16, 2019

Grocery wanted

I just read in the Commercial Dispatch that Starkville, Mississippi, is getting an ALDI grocery store. Sure would be nice if we could get one on the Gulf Coast. I sure hope we could fill up one of the empty buildings we have on the Gulf Coast like Starkville did.

Well done

I don’t usually watch awards programs on TV. However, I recently watched the three-hour-long CMA awards. It was filled with music, corny jokes, winners who seemed genuinely thankful, no cursing and no political comments. Congratulations Country Music Awards – well done.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Scurry for cover

Have you ever lifted a rock to expose an underbelly of vermin scurrying for cover to avoid the light of day? It's a fitting analogy to the rabid cover-up behavior of President Trump and his cronies as corruption findings come to light at the impeachment inquiry.

Final effort?

Three years and millions of taxpayer dollars spent on fishing expeditions to try to impeach President Trump. Now the Democrats have started a one-sided, last ditch effort, where only Democrats can know about a questionable accuser.

One question

I heard a man express disgust at Congress wasting money on the impeachment hearings. I wanted to ask him did he complain about the 17 Benghazi hearings, but I didn’t.

Permanent residence?

Just curious. Is the city of Biloxi collecting taxes from the individual who seems to have set up permanent residence on a boardwalk bench across from Edgewater Mall? He has been there for months and his collection of items seems to be constantly growing. Is Biloxi hoping to become the next Los Angeles or San Francisco?

Not interested

I would like to thank WXXV-TV for not hijacking my television all day for the impeachment hearings. That's what channels like CNN and CNBC are for. Not everyone is interested in politics.

No alternative facts

To the misinformed Republican who said it was the Democrats who taxed Social Security benefits: The taxing of benefits was passed in 1983 under President Reagan when Republicans controlled the Senate. It was a bipartisan piece of legislation passed to keep the fund solvent. Stop with your "alternative facts."

Fix the courts

Biloxi should be guided by our neighbor Ocean Springs, which has beautiful tennis courts with exceptionally nice restrooms. Courts in Biloxi’s Hiller Park, however, are a disgrace and restrooms there are less than primitive. Courts on Biloxi’s Porter Avenue are likewise decrepit and don’t even have nets. How come?