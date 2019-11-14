Sound Off Sound Off for Nov. 15, 2019

One suggestion

The best suggestion I heard today is that they should put a circus tent over Capitol Hill during the hearings.

A joke?

Please, someone tell me that everything about this sham impeachment hearing, career Democrats as star witnesses and Adam Schiff, aren't rehearsed. You can't. Russia collusion 2.0 is a joke

Like the idea

I like the idea of diverting the toxic pollution from the river to a reservoir and away from the Mississippi Sound. Better yet, build aqueducts to carry the toxic water to the desert. The Roman’s first aqueduct was built in 312 BC.

Voodoo use?

Maybe the Falcons used a voodoo woman to beat the Saints. They are a long-time rival and probably pretty familiar with New Orleans voodoo culture.

Predictable outcome

The Saints lost because they got the big-headed. All week they thought a 7-1 team would easily beat 1-7 team. They became overconfident. It was predictable and typical of the Saints.

Whiny kids?

People tell anyone that wants improvements in Mississippi to leave if they don’t like it here. I was born, raised and lived my whole life in Mississippi and I’ve been told to leave if I remark about something needing to improve. It reminds me of whiny elementary school kids.

Handouts requested

I came into some extra money last Christmas and shared it with several charities. I researched these nonprofits to ensure the funds would be put to good use. And since then, I am being "punished" for it by other charities asking for a handout. I have received hundreds of pieces of mail – 5 just today – from other charities wanting me to give them money. I feel bad that I don't have the funds to help. Also, I don't know if they are legitimate or use their money wisely. I am not going to give money to anyone who sends me these mailers. I will research and give to those I find myself.

Bad lesson

I saw a student driver car turning from Old Fort Bayou Road onto Washington Avenue with no turn signal. So, are schools teaching student drivers to drive not using turn signals? Now I know why no one uses their signals around here.

One thought

It's interesting how people run from their problems.

All cleaned up

New Orleans politicians are dragging their feet on the cleanup of the fallen down hotel on Canal Street. Too bad they can't call in the Navy Seabees. The Seabees would have the mess all cleaned up in 3 days, or two days if you give them a beer, as one Seabee retiree said to me.