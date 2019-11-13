Sound Off Sound Off for Nov. 14, 2019

Placing blame

Sean Payton and Drew Brees are totally to blame for the loss by the Saints Sunday. If they had not been so arrogant and cocky and put Teddy Bridgewater in as quarterback, and played Taysom Hill more, the Saints would have won.

Repairs needed

When are the tennis courts in Hiller Park going to be fixed? The rest of the park looks fantastic, but the courts look neglected with half the lights not working, and cracks and weeds all over. Please, something needs to be done.

Trump’s actions

No one in my administration can cooperate with the investigation, but I’m the most transparent president ever.

Get up earlier

I discovered a trend on my Internet news feed. If you look at it before 7 a.m., the top story will be pro-Trump or anti-Democrat, and there are only a few anti-Trump stories in the top 40. But by 9 a.m., that story is not only not the top story anymore, it isn't even in the top 40. But of those 40, about 10 will be anti-Trump. So if you want to know anything good about him, or bad things about Democrats, you'll have to get up earlier.

Sound Off bias?

I find it very telling that none of my submissions that paint the Democrats in a bad light are printed, only generic statements.

Sound familiar?

According to Tate Reeves, anyone who disagrees with him is a liberal. Sound familiar?

Governing issues

The Democrats in Washington have tried to impeach every Republican elected president since 1980. Yep, it is the same old song and dance. Reagan: yes. H.W. Bush: yes. W. Bush: yes. And now Trump. During that time the Democrat Congress passed the two worst pieces of legislation in recent history, taxing of Social Security benefits and Obamacare. Certainly seems like they would rather investigate than govern. Maybe it is because they are so horrible at governing.

Open mind

American citizens, thus voters, should be like jurors. Listen to both sides of issues with an open mind. Imagine if a jury only listened to the prosecutor, they would probably convict after the one-sided testimony with no counter presentation. Conversely, if the jury only listened to the defense, most likely they would acquit. Think about how one sided and unfair this system would be. The point is to listen to both sides of an issue with an open mind, then decide intelligently on the most logical and viable option. One of the problems is many citizens are only listening to their emotions and preconceived convictions. Be it conservative or liberal, think, don’t be open to one side, you may be fooled.

Chaos city

The Trump White House: Home of lies, chaos, corruption, tantrums, and tweets.