Sound Off Sound Off for Nov. 13, 2019

Great concert

The wonderful sounds of the MGCCC Perkinston Campus Choral joined with the St. Mary music ministry to fill St. Mary church in Woolmarket tonight. This was a collaborative concert honoring our veterans. Wow, what a tribute.

Good work

I went to the one of the best Veterans Day ceremonies I ever attended today. Thank you Mrs. Miller, the students and faculty of Three Rivers Elementary for organizing a special event to recognize our veterans.

Update needed

Months ago, Desporte Seafood and their family squabble was all the news. Did that get resolved?

Here and there

To all the transplants who dislike being told to leave when you complain about here: For whatever reason, you left there to be here. Now you complain about here not being like there. You are welcome here but please do not try to change here to be like there. If we preferred it to be like there, we would not be here.

Biased media

The media is so biased it might actually be criminal. Report the news, not opinion.

Different event

I attended the Second Saturday Art Walk in Old Town Bay St. Louis this past Saturday. Was really shocked at how dark and depressing the area was. Used to be well lit and decorated for Christmas for the November event. The street lights do not even put off enough light to walk on the sidewalk. Very few people out at 6 p.m., which used to be the peak of the evening festivities.

Print this fact

To those who don't have the ability to accept reality, facts are facts. There is no such thing as an "alternate fact," except in the mind of those who chose to divert from the truth for their gain. Alternate facts are lies. The president's counselor, Kellyanne Conway, coined this troubling phrase ... and that's a fact. Perhaps you'll print this fact.

Is this a joke?

This is to "Ruling Aristocracy." Surely, you jest. The fact is that no one in lower economic income levels pay income tax – and if they do, they get it all back with a nice fat IRS refund check. I consider myself a hard working, middle-class worker who has not seen a refund since my son left for the U.S. Air Force in 1996. Quit drinking the Kool-Aid.

Capitalism works

The "Aristocracy" Sound Off sounds like something out of the socialist propaganda handbook. The lower paid workers do not pay 15 percent income tax. The lowest 50 percent in income pay little or no income tax. The top 10 percent of income earners pay a majority of the federal income taxes. There is a long list of those that started with nothing and become rich in this country. Thank you, free market capitalism.