Sound Off Sound Off for Nov. 12, 2019

Tough road

Interstate 10 going east needs more lights or at least better road reflectors. When it rains hard, you can barely see.

Could be?

Some of the Saints players may have resented the fact that coach Sean Peyton decided to replace quarterback Teddy Bridgewater with Drew Brees, which caused their lackluster play on Sunday. Could be?

Unexpected comment

We retired to the Mississippi Gulf Coast for many good reasons, but one thing we didn’t expect was for people to tell us to move somewhere else if we don’t like something here. We never, ever heard that where we moved from.

One solution?

Some people like daylight saving time, some people like standard time but I don't know anyone that likes the time change. When we "spring forward" in late winter 2020 why don't we move our clocks ahead 30 minutes and never change again. Compromise, we need more of it.

Ruling aristocracy

If lower paid working Americans can pay a 15 percent income tax, why can't millionaires and billionaires cough up a low percentage on their wealth? They get all the breaks and consume more of America's resources and services to make their fortunes than all of the poor and low paid combined. They are treated like a ruling aristocracy, whom we must serve.

Tell me

OK, so your candidate won. Tell me how your life is going to change on a personal level.

Wrong facts

I am 85 years old, and I have very long realized that Democrats often let their mouths override their ability to do some research on a subject they proceed to comment erroneously. Why, you might ask? Because they care not if what they say is totally in error, as they want only to cause confusion and create divisiveness.

Flags needed

Went to pick up the daily paper and noticed that there were no American flags flying with the exception of mine and one neighbor. So much for Veterans Day.

Remove the signs

Joseph Piernas, Sr.! Come on down ... to Kiln-Delisle Road & Menge Avenue, where so many of your supervisor race signs persist.

A warning

Well Mr. Reeves you won your election even though there was a lot of mud slinging it was a victory. Now that the election is over we the people of Mississippi want you to know that we are watching every thing you do. So if you do not start to pull this state up off the bottom of every category, we as concerned voters will vote accordingly in the next election.