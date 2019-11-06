Sound Off Sound Off for Nov. 7, 2019

Word play

Sonic should be really happy now that there’s a “tater tot” in the governor’s mansion.

At the bottom

Tate Reeves won. At least four more years of mediocrity. Same old, same old. Apparently Mississippi loves being at the bottom.

Voting freedoms

What difference does it make if someone sees who you are voting for? It is a freedom to vote for who we choose. I am very proud to vote for who I think is the best candidate and am not ashamed weather they are Republican or Democrat.

Thanks Nancy

Thanks Nancy Pelosi. For the first time in decades, all eight statewide offices in Mississippi are now held by Republicans. This big win is courtesy of Nancy Pelosi and company.

Years behind

The voters of Mississippi have made their choice and pretty much granted the Republican Party carte blanche in this state. This, despite the rest of the country seeing what the GOP stands for and moving away from the party of Trump. With apologies to Mark Twain, when the end of the world comes, I want to be in Mississippi because it’s always 50 years behind.

Hashtag sad

Just wonderful. Four more years of the same old thing in the governor’s office. When will this state wake up and figure out that voting that way will not help this state step up. Hashtag sad.

Saving lives

For those who don't like daylight savings time please remember that it does save lives. Children are no longer in the dark in the morning hours waiting for the school buses. That’s very dangerous.

Shrimp boats

Amazing how many shrimp boats are working in the Mississippi Sound. You can see their lights at night. I thought the seafood industry was hurting?

Face to face

Yes the president has the right to have a face to face confrontation with the whistleblower. It is time for this individual to come out of the darkness and have charges presented to the public. This is the right thing to do. It is a sad day in our great country when our elected officials do not follow our laws.

Better location

Finally, someone made a great decision to move my voting precinct from an elementary school to the Orange Grove Public Library. Parking was easier and they seem to have more voting stands to use. Was in and out in under 10 minutes. Win/win. If I still had children in elementary school I would have been more concerned with their safety this day and time, with anyone having access to the school on election day.