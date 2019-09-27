Sound Off Sound Off for Sept. 29, 2019

Too early?

Democrats started screaming for impeachment before seeing the report or knowing any facts. That's all you need to know about the Democratic Party.

Forgotten work?

Did they forget to finish paving the intersection of U.S. 90 and Jeff Davis in Long Beach?

Just not right

Shame on you to the person that parked next to me at the mall and opened your car door in my car, causing a chip in my paint job. Your shameful, careless act may be repaid in the future with a dent of your own. You cannot just let your car door swing open freely and damage a vehicle and act as if nothing happened. Be more careful next time you park near anyone.

Transparency needed

I think every member of Congress should publish their tax returns every year. Then maybe we can all learn how to become a millionaire in four to six years

Wake up America

What happen to solving and supporting issues that affect all Americans? Our military, immigration and medicine costs. But no, impeachment has taken priority. When will America wake up?

Back to work

It does not take a rocket scientist to figure out that impeachment proceedings against President Trump are purely political. The Democrats will use any means to destroy and remove Trump from office and need no proof of a crime to impeach. Only a majority, which they do not have. The results will be the same as the hyped and very expensive taxpayer paid Mueller probe. And our country will be even more divided. The 2020 election is a year away so let the people decide. Congress needs to get back to work. Now.

Wrong direction

If Trump has nothing to hide, why all the blocking, deflecting, blaming, and explaining? We have witnessed so much shady deals and questionable behavior that we are overwhelmed. I find myself not wanting to turn on the news. America has not been made great again. We are not even going in the right direction.

More resources

The first rule of whistleblowing is to take your information, which you are sure is harmful, to the person who can do the most with the information. For example, as a teacher, I took the information about drug dealing that I witnessed in the school to the principal. He had more resources to investigate. And his word could reach the proper authorities more easily and legally than would my word. He didn't see it, but he could do more with the information to eventually resolve the situation.

More media bias?

How is the media's skewing of facts, omitting information and downright bending the truth any different than Russia putting fake stories on the internet?