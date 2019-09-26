Sound Off Sound Off for Sept. 27, 2019

Just wait

Gulfport roads will be paved. Just wait until election year.

A bad boss?

The Sound Offs today was full of opinions that excused Trump’s behavior. I have worked over 50 years and have never seen a boss who acts like he does and staff who are OK with this. It would be different if we in Mississippi were getting something out of it, but sadly we are no better off now than in 2016. People are using credit cards instead of cash, jobs have fewer benefits, the waters are contaminated, hate crimes are up, and I could go on.

Fair and balanced

Today's Sound Offs are completely right wing. Not one comment represents the other point of view. This is not how I want to start my day. Nor do I want to contribute to the support of a newspaper that doesn't even show lip service to fair and balanced comments.

Media bias?

Wow, just read the “Extra edition” articles on sunherald.com about the Trump phone call. It was from New York Times writers. The problem is the transcript was available to all to read and you can clearly see how the Times writers put their spin on a friendly conversation with a foreign nation. Sorry NYT, your bias toward Trump screams out in your articles.

Above the law

I gagged when I first heard Senator Pelosi utter the words "no one is above the law." She is right, unless you are Hillary Clinton.

Guaranteed win

Do Democrats understand that pursuing the political witch hunt through impeachment will only guarantee the re-election of President Trump in 2020? Americans have had enough of the politics and biased-media reporting. We wasted enough tax money on the failed Mueller investigation already.

People care

I’m not the president of the United States. Therefore, no one cares about my tax return. However, he is the president, and people care about his tax returns and whether or not he’s involved in anything illegal.

True meaning?

"Sign Kaepernick, league will reward you." What does that even mean? Players are signed for one reason only, to help the team win. Kaepernick was benched at San Francisco for playing poorly.

Learning from others

We read so much about Mississippi schools being the worst in the country and a constant demand for more school funding. I am for good schools; but just pouring more money at them may not be the answer. Looking at the latest NEA assessment of schools five states have less expenses per student, higher class sizes and better outcomes. What are they doing that we are not?