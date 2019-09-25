Sound Off Sound Off for Sept. 26, 2019

Opinions and facts

As the speaker of the House of Representatives rushes to judgment, let me remind the far left Democrats what President Reagan said: "You are entitled to your own opinion but you are not entitled to your own facts."

Gunning for Trump

I just want to know this. How do the people in Washington ever get anything for us "common" people done? They spend all their time trying to get Trump. What did they do to find out the truth about Obama? Answer: nothing. What about helping the American citizens who need help? Nothing. They sure didn't miss giving themselves raises. What happened to putting time limits on their so-called service? Nothing. I guess that answers my questions.

The right concerns

If you’re a hard-working member of the middle-class America like I was for 50+ years, your concerns should be those that benefit you and others like you, such as wages, clean water and air, health care, affordable drugs, fair taxes, education and infrastructure. They said not be lower taxes for the rich, corporate tax breaks and gun lobbyists. Who are you supporting?

No treason

Just read the entire unclassified Ukrainian telephone transcript of the phone call by President Trump. There is nothing that comes close to high crimes or treason. Just the opposite. It highlights the close relationship that the USA has with a friendly foreign country. This impeachment inquiry is just another witch hunt by liberal Democrats who hate Trump and can’t stand the fact he won the election and could not wait to read the transcript before moving to impeach. This fiasco by Democrats will result in a do-nothing Democratic Congress all next year. Trump will win by a large margin in 2020.

Public returns?

What kind of law-abiding citizen releases their tax returns for the general public to inspect? How many of you have lined up to print yours in the newspaper?

Set in stone

“Take Your Guns?” said in this column that they don’t own an AK-47 or AR-15, nor know anyone who does. Therefore you don’t know this subject and only know what the media tells you. They also said Democrats don’t want to take our guns. By extension I assume they don’t believe our second amendment right is under serious attack. Second uninformed comment. Every Democratic presidential candidate has openly talked of gun confiscation and serious infringements of our gun rights. There is no mistake Democrats want to greatly alter what the second amendment set in stone.

Catching up

I agree, we need Jim Hood for governor. That way we can catch up with the other Democrat-led areas like Detroit, Chicago, California, and every other failed municipality.