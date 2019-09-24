Sound Off Sound Off for Sept. 25, 2019

Bad streets

Obviously "totally ridiculous" hasn't ridden around Gulfport very much in the 20 years he or she has lived here. The streets in original Gulfport are horrible and are like wagon trails or full of potholes. Some haven't been paved in decades or at all. The people that run the city are the type that don't want to be bothered by things such as maintenance or infrastructure repair.

Get it right

I wish WLOX-TV would stop misidentifying the I-10 causeway bridge over the Pascagoula River as the Pascagoula River Bridge, which is on U.S. 90 in Pascagoula.

Cones coming

It won’t be long until my cone buddies appear once again. You know, those orange cone heads that Biloxi puts out to welcome our tourists. Biloxi officials claim they need to be able to close one lane off for emergency vehicles, but I don't totally agree. Cruisin’ the Coast, our single biggest tourism event, enjoyed a cone-free environment for 21 years. Biloxi is not being transparent. We all know the cones were bought and paid for with taxpayers dollars because of one annual event, that being, spring break. There, I said it.

Good choice

I think Jim Hood would be a great governor. Our state has been stagnant for too long. We need new leaders with ideas to move us forward and off the bottom of everything good in our country.

Liberal policies

Seeing the young teen speaking before the U.N., I have never seen such pure hate on a young face. So sad to witness what liberal policies will do.

Take your guns?

Give up on the stupid idea that the Democrats want to take all your guns. Democrats love to hunt and shoot as much as Republicans and are not about to do that. But I also don’t know of anyone that has an AK 47 or AR 15. Those guns should only be sold to the military and Colt is doing a good job by not making it for the general public. That will cause the supply to dry up over time, make the ones you have more valuable and a voluntary buy back will help some that want to get rid of them.

No coverage?

I was surprised that nothing was printed about journalist Cokie Roberts, who died this past week. I thought something would appear at least in Sunday's paper. Nothing. She spent summers here in Long Beach with the Boggs family. A lot of people here knew her.

On the nose

It appears Seattle Seahawks football coach Pete Carroll took their loss to Saints right on his nose.

Not your business

To “Too Many Lawsuits”, President Trump is correct in blocking attempts to get his tax records. They are none of your business, The State of New York is simply trying to dig up dirt where all other sources have been largely unsuccessful.