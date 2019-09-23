Sound Off Sound Off for Sept. 24, 2019

Ready to play

Waiting for the lottery tickets. Can't wait to pay my $20 annual amusement tax. That is what my wife calls it. Haven't paid it to the casinos in years so have some catching up to do.

Pay the teachers

I agree with Tate Reeves. Spend more money in the classroom and less in the district office. As the bloated administrative bureaucracy has ballooned, pay for teachers has stagnated. Yesterday I saw a brand new SUV with "Ocean Springs School District" on the side. The Ocean Springs school administration building is two or three times larger than city hall. The funding for actual classroom teachers should be at least 10 times that of "all other" non-teaching positions.

New leadership

I think Jim Hood would be a great governor. Our state has been stagnant for too long. We need new leaders with ideas to move us forward and off the bottom of everything good in our country. A negative about him is the annoying backing into parking spaces that ties up traffic. I can live with it though.

Too many lawsuits

Trump weaponizes the law to his advantage. The state of New York has legitimately filed a lawsuit to obtain Trump’s tax records for his actions over seven years. To keep his tax records secret, Trump filed a lawsuit against New York. It buys him time. What law-abiding citizen files a lawsuit so their tax record is kept secret?

Accurate description

In response to “totally ridiculous,” so you live near Gulfport and frequently drive some roadways. I live here and can tell you the moniker “pot hole city” is pretty accurate. Drive down Dedeaux Road from Cowan to Three Rivers and say that. Drive down Pass Road, Washington Avenue, Railroad Street or any road and you will have your teeth rattled. It’s even worse when off the main roads. Maybe a real expensive car with soft suspension would lessen the jarring, but my one ton truck doesn’t. Nor most vehicles. So if you’re not paying taxes here, maybe you shouldn’t make such ridiculous statements.

Losing the game

The Saints didn't win the game Sunday, The other team lost the game. Big difference. I would really be surprised if they won again.

Sign Kaepernick

Come on Saints, sign Kaepernick and watch the league reward you.

Fix the bridge

Caught again for an extensive delay with the Popp’s Ferry bridge breakdown. A 10-minute trip from Sunkist to Biloxi turned into a one-hour detour through Gulfport. With all the BP money and others proposed projects, why can't can't something be done about the Pops Ferry Bridge and its frequent breakdown?