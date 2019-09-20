Sound Off Sound Off for Sept. 20, 2019

Fans? Anything else?

You want Seafood Festival organizers to provide a tent, fans and water misters. Anything else? Perhaps you would like your food pre-chewed?

Too much traffic

Would MDOT either build more lanes, build an elevated overpass, or allow cars on Highway 49 to drive a good distance without stopping? It is the second largest city in the state! Am I the only person frustrated with the morning and afternoon traffic?

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Recommendation

There is a series of articles in the Sun Herald starting today about saving our environment. The first is written by AP’s Christina Larson on replacing damaged coral reefs. I highly recommend reading it. Hope the remainder of the series is as interesting.

Been to Fairhope?

More of the BP oil spill monies should have been spent on coastal beautification, which is a tourist attraction on its own. When I’ve fretted about this, people immediately respond, “Oh, have you been to Fairhope?”

Hwy. 90 Cone-a-copia

I understand the only time we get improvements to Hwy. 90 is pre-Crusin’ The Coast, but why are there so many traffic cones and signs that say “Right lane closed 500 ft.” only to find it’s the LEFT lane that’s closed? And traffic cones placed indiscriminately in the middle of both lanes. Come on man!

Seeing is

“Those who can make you believe absurdities can make you commit atrocities” — Voltaire. We are at a time when people suggest we deny what we have seen with our own eyes.

Who decides?

According to Sunday’s newspaper, the EPA states the toxicity levels are below what they consider dangerous. However the bright, scientific minds at MDEQ opted to close our waters to “ensure” public safety? Since when did MDEQ scientists become smarter and more concerned for the public health than the EPA? Thank you, MDEQ, for ruining summer tourism. When will our Coast leaders stand up and say enough is enough? Follow the money trail.

Pay up

Mississippi has not fully funded education and seems to now think they should fund a second education system with public money into charter schools. A free public education is what fueled this country. All the English, Irish, Italian immigrants sent their kids. This is not the time to give up on the young no matter where they were from or how they got here.

Pest help

How can the city of Gulfport have a surplus of approximately 1.3 million dollars and justify being told animal control doesn’t work on weekends because they are “short handed?”

To submit a Sound Off, email soundoff@sunherald.com