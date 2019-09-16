Sound Off Sound Off for Sept. 17, 2019

Spend wisely

Who can we write to support the use of BP money to restore the historic Saenger Theater and improve the Walter Anderson Museum? These projects will greatly benefit Gulf Coast areas most affected by the spill.

The problem

If you watched the Democratic debates and all you took away from it is Trump wins in 2020 then, my friend, you are part of the problem in America.

New gloves

Wonder how many miraculous catches made in football would happen without the new designer sticky gloves? They should ban them and see what happens then.

One question

Question for Jim Hood. Do you share the same values and goals as your Democratic colleagues campaigning for president?

Lack of progress

Much talk about special road for Tate Reeves. Is this a diversion from the real issue of lack of progress of Mississippi?

Police escort

Does anyone know why school buses are getting a police escort, with lights on going through red lights on U.S. 90, on Fridays late in the afternoon? Seems that the police should have more important things to do.

Heat issue

Why weren't there any tents covering the eating area at the Biloxi Seafood Festival? The heat was almost unbearable.

Sound issues

Yes WLOX, you've managed to capture one of the most irritating sounds on the planet. You've topped the sound of fingernails on the chalkboard. I'm talking about that irritating noise you play when switching to the live updates. My nerves just start to settle when you make the announcement and the icon appears swooshing across the screen. But wait, the noise is repeated only louder when the icon recedes from the screen. I wish I were quicker on the mute button. Come on, WLOX ,couldn't you come up with a better sound?

Not happy

It is a slap in the face to all Americans for Hanoi Jane (Jane Fonda) to be inducted into the national women’s Hall of Fame when she was considered a traitor to America in the past. This is a slap in the face to all Vietnam veterans.

Above the law

Now that Hood investigated Reeves as reported by Mississippi Today, when is that newspaper going to investigate Hood for all the millions of dollars he gave to outside trial lawyers to prosecute lawsuits for Mississippi that should have been prosecuted by his taxpayer-funded in-house lawyers? The liberal news media hold Democrats above the law. Those millions should have gone to Mississippi. You won't print this because you want Hood to win.