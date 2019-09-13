Sound Off Sound Off for Sept. 16, 2019

One takeaway

The only take away I saw from the Democratic presidential debate was Trump wins in 2020.

America today

Police states keep the poor repressed. Isn’t that what’s happening in America today?

Just wondering

I haven't seen what qualifications, academic or professional, are required of Gulf Coast Mental Health board members. Or is this another instance of who you know, not what you know? Have to wonder.

God bless

The clear thinking majority of Americans do not want to fundamentally change our way of life. Looking for the government to take care of us from cradle to grave is a very dangerous proposition. Just look at socialism's failures around the world. Thankfully, we are still the land of opportunity where the sky is the limit. May God bless America.

Wise choices?

It appears state and local officials equate the BP disaster to winning the lottery. Early on, the seafood industry, professional shrimpers and fisherman were being compensated. Then as millions and millions of more BP dollars poured in the politicians got their fingers in it and rolled out their Christmas lists. Every penny of the remaining millions should have been put into a fund that could only be used to improve the future health and seafood of our coastal waters.

Drop the hate

Someone finally came up with an example of Trump being a racist. It was his use of the phrase "s---hole countries". This is a wonderful example. If you look at Australia and Somalia, one country could be seen as a vacation destination and one a s---hole. You can probably figure out which one is which, unless you are a liberal. This is not racist. This is simply reality. It only becomes racist, because the liberal propaganda networks demand you agree with their spin. Unplug from the liberal hate. Reality is so much better.

Big mistake

The frightened liberal that thinks identifying socialism or communism is a scare tactic is sadly mistaken. The Democratic party has been hijacked by socialists and communists. The Democrats are advocates of more control of society, health care and education. I invested in all of those items with my tax dollars. The Democrats are saying even if you didn't or don't invest, we are going to make sure you get something for nothing. Now what is there about that that is not socialism?

Ugly politics

Sounds like Attorney General Jim Hood is taking a page from Jerry Nadler. He makes an accusation, then doesn’t act on it until after the election. If wrong was done, prosecute. If not, why mention it? Politics have become ugly.