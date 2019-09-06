Sound Off Sound Off for Sept. 9, 2019

No difference

I understand Walmart making a corporate decision to stop selling guns and ammo but I seriously doubt it will make a difference. Knee jerk laws only hurt law abiding citizens. The liberal left wants a ban on all guns. Period. This will never happen. And until someone comes out with an intelligent plan to combat the crazies from killing, I will retain my Constitutional right to own a firearm.

Still support him?

A question for all you die hard Trump supporters: If Trump was doing all the same things he is doing now and was a Democrat, would you still be supporting him?

Typical person?

I don't know if I am a "tea party" type or not, but I suspect I am rather typical. I have a college degree from a major university, read two newspapers every day including editorials from the "Times" and "Post," and record and watch at least one evening newscast every day, and it's not Fox News. I listen to at least 10-20 different talk show hosts over a year's time, not just Rush. I'm a conservative and not a socialist. Guess who I'm voting for?

Ugly game

Politics is an ugly game. So goes it with the TV commercials. I am very wary of attorneys vying for public office, period. Jim Hood may be an honorable man but he is associated with the Democratic Party. Not good these days, especially in Mississippi. Tate Reeves for governor.

One remark

In response to “deplorable's" request for an example of a Trump racist remark, here's one. On Jan. 11, 2018, while addressing a group of U.S. senators discussing protection for immigrants from Haiti, El Salvador and African nations, Trump asked "why are we having all these people from sh**hole countries coming here?" Now "deplorable" may not consider this a racist remark, but 51% of Americans did and were appalled. There are many more, but this is considered to be the remark that started his racist hierarchy.

Republican falsehoods

You say that the Democrat presidential hopefuls plan to eliminate freedoms and enact new taxes if elected with not a single idea to make Americans safer and more successful. You go on to talk about socialism. None of the candidates advocated taking away any freedoms nor wanted to add new taxes and no socialism here. The only socialism talk comes from Fox and the Republicans spewing falsehoods to enlist votes from their base. They do want the wealthy to pay their fair share on monies. They also want better background checks before buying guns. I personally advocate a waiting period of at least a week between going to a gun store and picking up the gun. All of these will make America great again and a lot safer.