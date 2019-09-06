Sound Off Sound Off for Sept. 8, 2019

One thought

To “moving on,” who's tired of hearing about racism: Just imagine how tired people are of experiencing it.

Google it

This is to “not racist,” who still wants a liberal to say what racist remarks were made by Trump. This column isn't nearly big enough. Just Google "Trump racism" and read the various posts. There are seven on the first page and many more after that. Since you refuse to believe the news, this may be of no help either. There are none so blind as he who will not see.

No freedoms

I hope that it is not just me that is noting the numerous Democrat presidential hopefuls promises this week. Warren, Harris, Castro, Booker, Buttigieg, Biden, O'Rourke, to name a few, are outlining what businesses they plan to eliminate, what freedoms they plan to take away and what new taxes they plan to implement if elected. Not a single idea to make Americans safer and more successful. Socialism can only exist when government controls every facet of individual freedom.

Too much noise

This is a reply to the Sept. 4 Sound Off about garbage truck noise in the wee hours of the morning. How about people with motorcycles with no mufflers who get them started at 6:30 a.m. or 7 a.m. on a Saturday or Sunday morning, rev them up and let them run for 30 minutes before they leave? We have covenants that prohibit noise like that, but our homeowner’s association just gives out a waiver. Try having a meal at your dining table and having to listen to it.

Liberal media

Dangerous disinformation? Surely you jest. The utter garbage spewed by the slanted and biased mainstream liberal media is very sad. We look to the free press to be the watchdogs in our American society. Clearly not anymore. They all have an agenda, get Trump. I am very surprised the media did not try to blame President Trump for Hurricane Dorian.

Marching orders

The reason for the delay in possible legislation for gun control is that Sen. Mitch McConnell is waiting for his marching orders from Trump and President Trump is waiting for his marching orders from the NRA. And I am a supporter of the second amendment.

Old jobs

Old industries and jobs are being phased out faster than new industries and jobs are being created. It’s a huge problem and leaves people out in the cold. Furthermore, the way we educate people is a joke.

Head hurts

I’ve never seen a time when everything is upside down. We are now to believe truth is not truth, facts are not facts, we didn’t see or hear what we saw and heard. I have whiplash and my head is about to explode.