Sound Off Sound Off for Sept. 7, 2019

Not the guns

When are we going to be smart enough to understand it is not the guns that are killing our kids?

Another perspective

This is in response to Thursday’s “moving on.” If you’re tired of just hearing the word racism, imagine how people forced to live with its effects feel. In two short sentences, you revealed carelessness and unawareness.

Racist thoughts?

I am tired of people who think they are morally superior by claiming they are not racist. Everybody is racist. I don't mean the bat crazy kind, who would actually do anything violent or hurtful, just ordinary people who talk about it but would never act upon their feelings. If you think you are not a racist, you are either in denial or just lying.

Soul of country

We have to restore the soul of our country. Too much hate, too much disharmony. We have to get to work cleaning out Washington.

New job?

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez should go to Hollywood and make films instead of participating in legislation. Better at fantasy than reality.

Typical tactics

Jim Hood has been a very good attorney general for Mississippi for many years and casting him as practically a criminal in the black and white Reeves commercials is dirty politics at its worse. Typical Republican tactics.

Media bias

President Trump suggested Hurricane Dorian might have posed a threat to Alabama. Though he was speaking about the earliest forecasts, when no one was certain where the storm’s track would actually be after it left the Bahamas, he may have been inaccurate. Big deal. But ABC breathlessly reported on Sept. 4 that it’s a federal crime to present an altered NOAA map, which reveals their bias against him. I suppose they hope that could be cause for impeachment.

Comedy hour

The new comedy hour on TV these days are the Democratic presidential hopefuls trying to push the nonsensical "New Green Deal." Nothing more than a scare for income distribution. For those of you who believe this bunk, please see me. I still have that bridge in Brooklyn to sell you.

Good series

Someone wrote in that if people don't watch Fox News, they don't know what's going on. I suggest this person watches a Showtime eight-part series called "The Loudest Voice." Russell Crow plays Roger Ailes, the man behind Fox News. It is a docudrama. It is riveting to watch. Roger Ailes made Fox News No. 1 with his theory that he could make people believe a lie by repeating the lie over and over again until it becomes the truth to the viewers.