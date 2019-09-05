Sound Off Sound Off for Sept. 6, 2019

Use your signals

Poor drivers use poor signals. Please put your cell phone and food down and use your turn signals. I can't read your mind. I'm good but not that good.

Much appreciated

Kudos to the Waste Pro guys who came down Latimer Road on Sept. 4. Thank you for taking those bigger tree limbs. We were going to call the bigger truck, but you surprised us. Thanks again.

Easy call

The informed masses who voted for President Trump think he is very sufficient. Remember who the alternative was? And have you looked at the present gaggle of socialists running? Easy decision. Trump 2020.

Defeat Trump

Big money from investors, banks and business control the United States. Nothing new about that, but now they have a big puppet in the White House and they want to keep him. We are hearing how opponents from the opposing party are going to make a change to socialism, even if it’s untrue and has no way to happen. They are worried about an open and fair voting system and as Trump said he is looking for help. Register, and vote to protect the country and defeat Trump.

Probably not

Just read that “negative image” took umbrage that a reporter had the audacity to point out a couple of gaffes in Trump’s comments related to the current hurricane. Wonder if he takes similar umbrage when FOX News (or, Hannity or Rush) gleefully make fun of Joe Biden when he misspeaks. Probably not.

No endorsement

After all of the things said about Bill Waller in Tate Reeves campaign adds, why should he be expected to come out and endorse Reeves? I believe a lot of people will be disappointed in Mr. Waller if he endorses Reeves right now, if ever.

Wrong tone

A Sound Off that says “would one of you Tea Party types” is condescending and typical.

Be mindful

Just because you are eligible to park in a handicap parking space ... please be mindful that there are many people who have wheelchairs and need them more than you do. I saw a poor old limping man trying to get his crippled wife into a wheelchair and he had to park 12 spaces away from the handicap sites. I actually saw one young woman jump out of her car and walk very fast to the door. She no more looked handicap than a Boston Marathon runner. Remember, people are watching and judging you.

Don’t care

Customers used to be valued and always right. Now they are a nuisance. A company used to care about its reputation. Now they only care about their bottom line.