Sound Off Sound Off for Sept. 5, 2019

The heat

Let's enjoy our summer ... until it ends in January

How difficult?

I recently returned from a 5,500 mile trip. Ninety percent of gas stations had zero ethanol in their highest octane gas. It does make quite a difference in fuel consumption. How difficult would it be for stations in Mississippi to do the same?

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Tourism idea

I drive down U.S. 90 daily. I most always see people taking pictures of themselves in front of Biloxi lighthouse and “Welcome to Mississippi Gulf Coast” sign in Gulfport. Seems like it would be a great place for the tourism department to post ambassadors to take pictures for free with tourist cameras. They could also pass out coupons.

Just weekly

To the person complaining about the garbage truck noise, it is only once a week. Try riding on the back of a garbage truck in 90 something degree weather so you can sleep a little later!

What you watch

If you never listen to Fox News and only listen to CNN and MSNBC, then you are totally unaware of what is going on.

Making inroads

My fellow Republicans, wake up. Bill Waller not wanting to support Tate Reeves is how pay-back works. Thumbs up to Waller. When the establishment Republicans on a local as well as national scale learn to attack the Democrats with the same venom they spew on fellow Republicans, we will then see a genuine conservative movement. Until that time, the socialists will continue to make inroads.

Just do it

I get a lot of calls telling me that I have been qualified for a reduction of interest rates on my credit cards. Sometimes I get two or three calls a day. If I qualify for interest rate reduction, please do it. You do not need to call me.

Easier sign

I went into a store recently and was looking at sign by door. “No guns, knives, hoods, hats, or sunglasses.” Wouldn’t it be easier to just say, “no robbers allowed?”

Safe yet?

Are any of the Coast beaches safe to go in the water yet? Haven’t heard anything about the toxic algae lately.

You are it

If you’re still trying to figure out how Trump is racist, then you are deplorable.

Moving on

Tired of hearing the word racism. Let's move on people.

Self created

The negative image this president has is the one he creates. He continues to open his mouth and leaves no doubt about how insufficient he is. Only those who choose to be misinformed support him.