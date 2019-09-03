Sound Off Sound Off for Sept. 4, 2019

One question

When will we wise up and demand our children are more important than guns?

Take it down

Would one of you Tea Party types do your favorite son, Chris McDaniel, and us a favor and remove the 3-year-old sign from the intersection of Interstate 10 and Canal Road in Gulfport?

Too much noise

So I guess garbage trucks don't have to abide by the noise ordinances. They come before 6 sometimes and wake everyone up.

Smart man?

Our creator made everything perfect, down to every detail. But man thinks he’s smarter. He changes things to suit his agenda, now we pay with polluted air, water, environment and lives. I can handle natural disasters. I’m having a hard time with man made ones.

No blame

I wouldn't blame Judge Waller if he refused to support Tate Reeves for governor in view of the extremely negative ad campaign Reeves has run and is currently running against Hood. It is actually nauseating to see those commercials.

Beware of scammers

Beware of scammers that will be trying to get donations for the Bahamas. Be sure to check them out completely.

Negative image

Watched reporter Jonathan Karl on ABC Monday night news intentionally slant his coverage of President Trump’s response to Hurricane Dorian. The president spoke about it being a Category 5 over the Bahamas and how that was rare. Karl had to say there have been several in the recent past. Trump mentioned it might affect Alabama and Karl could barely disguise his contempt, noting NOAA said Alabama would feel zero effects. Finally he said Trump was playing golf but “presumably” receiving regular updates from staff on Dorian. Snarky. All of that was intentionally trying to create a negative image, while in fact nothing was wrong.

Not racist

I am one of those deplorables still trying to figure out what racist remarks were made by Trump. The liberal offering is to just watch the real news. There is no real news. So why cannot a liberal answer the original question. Answer? Because Trump is not racist and made no racist statement.

Dangerous disinformation

A daily blitz of right-wing Tea Party emails pushes out dangerous disinformation on steroids. Laced with conspiracy theories and written breathlessly in short, simple sentences with exclamation points and bold print, it's darn near impossible for Trumpeteers to resist chomping on the bait: Shock report! This is huge! Bombshell! Warning! Exposed! Spread this! Protect Trump! Even the cobwebby "Crooked Hillary!" continues making the rounds.