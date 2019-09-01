Sound Off Sound Off for Sept. 3, 2019

Not clean

We have to realize that the water being dumped into the Mississippi Sound is not clean water. Many states have dumped their trash into this water, which is going into the Gulf. It has to be stopped or our Gulf will be ruined for the future.

Katrina memories

Eight more things missed after Katrina that are gone for good: Silver Screen Theater, Aladdin's Castle, Peppermints, Bebop Record Shop, Sound Shop music stores, Edgewater and D'Iberville Cajun's restaurants and UA Theater.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Good work

If you didn't read Jameson Taylor's excellent analysis of the Amtrak proposal for passenger service from the Florida, Alabama and Mississippi coasts to New Orleans, you should go to sunherald.com and take it in. It will inspire you to contact the powers that be to ensure this idea, destined to be underutilized again, will be killed.

Unbiased editorial

Thank you for running an unbiased editorial on this waste of tax dollars. Even the people who are promoting expansion of rail service from New Orleans to Mobile admit it will lose money. They just don't say how much. Amtrak looses hundreds of millions every year on nearly every line it has. How many people will pay to travel the proposed line daily or weekly? Very few, and at what cost to taxpayers? With our roads and bridges in such critical conditions, not to mention other parts of our infrastructure such as water and sewer systems, the $49 million in tax dollars could be put to much better use serving a thousand times more citizens.

More Trump

The liberals are saying that conservatives don't care about you and big business is the problem? Well your class favorite President Obama had eight years to correct all evils. He chose not to. Primary reason was his incompetency. If you think for one minute that Democrats care about the middle class, you are wrong. Socialism cannot exist with a middle class. That is what you as a Democrat fail to learn. That is why you will get four more years of Trump, thank God.

Rare disease

Trump Derangement Syndrome is a mental condition characterized by an inability to speak truthfully and an overinflated belief in one's own knowledge and abilities. Other characteristics are a desire to hide the truth from all others and to claim that extremely wild opinions are factual. This condition is extremely rare and there is only one known case in the United States.

Controlling you

Socialism is all about government action designed to control and re-engineer the behavior of individual human beings. Individual liberty, choice, entrepreneurship, success and the accumulation of any personal wealth is prohibited in myriad overt and covert mechanisms.