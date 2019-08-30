Sound Off Sound Off for Sept. 2, 2019

Great job

Amazing performance by the Little League team from River Ridge, La. I hope this team was given a "ticker tape" parade as they arrived back home. Many records set.

Pipe dream?

Why are our legislators wasting $4.3 million in tax dollars on a railroad pipe dream that failed before? This money could be better spent on the treatment of sick service members at Keesler Air Force Base due to cancer. Sens. Roger Wicker and Cindy Hyde Smith and U.S. Rep. Steven Palazzo should be all voted out. I doubt this will be printed.

Scary place

If you think the world is a scary and tumultuous place, quit watching CNN and MSNBC.

Bottled water

Well a hurricane is headed for the U.S. and all of the news channels show people loading up shopping carts with bottled water. This seems to me to be a waste of time and money. Before bottled water was invented we just filled every pot and jug in our house with water from our kitchen faucet. Simple and easy. I am wondering if those folks will be flushing their toilets with bottled water, because no one taught them to fill their bathtubs. Would someone please explain this obsession with bottled water?

Need comparison

Apparently, some people do not realize that, while there are many things DNA can tell you about the person who died, it cannot tell you who died unless you have a familial DNA to compare it to.

Are they legal?

Are CBD products legal in Mississippi? Everybody appears to be selling and using them, but are they legally selling and using them?

Missing things

To the writer who wondered what Trump ever said that is racist, perhaps if you read the entire newspaper and watched real television news, not the Trump propaganda machine Fox News, you might be amazed at what you are missing. No one could make this stuff up.

No voice

If we were to get rid of the electoral college, the less populated states in the South with the most minorities would not have a voice. New York City alone has more voters than all of Mississippi.

Legal?

My water company sent me a survey to determine my race. Is that legal?

Brilliant decisions

"Do they matter" unwittingly made the case for the reason we have the electoral college. Yes, Mississippi has only 6 electoral votes. Not much compared to New York and California. But added with the smaller amount from states in middle America, they can allow numerous smaller states to keep from being servants of a few large states. Our forefathers were brilliant.