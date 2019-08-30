Sound Off Sound Off for Sept. 1, 2019

Keep quiet

No one wants to hear your phone conversation or YouTube video on speaker. Stick it in your ear.

The spin

The people with Trump Derangement Syndrome get it from listening to people like Rush Limbaugh, who spins everything around to make the Donald look good. And they believe every word

Money left?

What will happen to the Coast if a major hurricane hits us? Will there be any federal monies left after Trump has diverted $271 million to handling immigration? I wonder how much of that will go to big corporations. This is not good for the Gulf Coast states. Note: it’s the Democrats sounding the alarm, not our Republican senators and representatives.

Stand up

I learned at the Sun Herald forum that 31 states and two provinces flush their toilets into the Mississippi River, in addition to every farmer and industry also dumping their poison, all emptying into the Gulf. Now they want to divert more of it into the Mississippi Sound so there will be no chance of recovery to life there. Stand up for our Coast.

Stop believing

People, when are you going to stop believing that the conservatives in Washington care about you and your welfare? We have one crisis after another in this world and we continue to fiddle while Rome burns. Washington only does what the big companies want. What are they gonna do after they kill us and they can’t make any money off us?

Finding peace

I thank the Sun Herald for printing my Sound Off, “trivial complaints.” All seven of my granddaughters called me up all excited. One granddaughter said a lot of people will come back to God. I said, ‘I know honey, I prayed to Her before I sent the Sound Off.’ For those who do not believe in Her, start pretending you do and see if it does not cause your soul to find peace.

Primary elections

"Why declare" wondered why one must declare as a Democrat or Republican in order to vote. You won't have to in November, when the actual election takes place. The events this past month were the party primaries, by which the political parties choose their candidates for office. The poll workers were merely asking you in which party's primary you wanted to participate.

Wanting to vote

Because there was no Democratic candidate for District 50 state senator, whoever won the Republican ballot won the seat. Because I voted on the Democratic ballot, I was denied an opportunity to vote for one of the only two candidates who could win that position. To deprive anyone of the opportunity to vote for one of the only two candidates is unconstitutional.

