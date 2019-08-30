Sound Off Sound Off for Aug. 31, 2019

What to do?

Many thanks to the Sun Herald for putting on the forum about the spillway and diversion issues. Sun Herald reporter Anita Lee, you are a force. Please continue your excellent coverage. What was missing, however, was what can we, as concerned citizens, do to make our voices heard? This is question many of us were asking as we left the presentation.

Need it

I didn’t agree to the building of the aquarium when first proposed, but since the existing and proposed diversions dumping pollution into our Mississippi Sound, we’re going to need it.

Underlying issues

Gun control is only a first step. You still have underlying social issues to work on.

What about Obama?

To those who believe that the Almighty chose to put Trump in the White House, you would also have to believe that the Almighty chose to put Obama in the White House – or allowed him to be put there – two times in a row. The grinding sounds you hear are the brains of Trump true believers trying to rationalize this. Hint: It's just another symptom of Trump Derangement Syndrome.

Election tricks

Primaries are party-affiliated events. In the actual election, you can vote for anyone you want. You can write in Micky Mouse. If anyone could vote in the Republican primary, Democrats could load up votes for a weaker Republican and then vote for the Democrat in the final and beat the weak Republican. No, they wouldn't do that, would they?

Tragedy waiting?

I cannot understand why the Bay St Louis Police Department is not enforcing the seat belt law for those driving and/or riding all over the city in the golf carts, not wearing seat belts. Just a matter of time before a tragedy happens.

Entitlement programs

So, the right is screaming about the radical socialist programs that the left have been proposing in the run-up to the 2020 election. I have a question: Who, on the right, would be willing to give up the “socialist” entitlements now in place? Like Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid and aid to states after hurricane damage. And don’t give me the argument that you’re entitled to Social Secutity/Medicare/Medicaid because you paid for it. Very few pay as much as they get from those programs.

Do better

Tate Reeves says he’s running on cutting taxes because we are doing fine. Which means he believes the educational system we have works and he has no problem with staying at the bottom. If we have a poorly educated population, we will always be on the bottom. Let’s do better for our children.