Sound Off Sound Off for Aug. 30, 2019

Good job

I want to thank the city councilman responsible for initiating the cleanup of the railroad right of way. Please keep up the good work.

Far worse

Last evening we went to the Sun Herald’s forum about the devastating effects the Bonnet Carre Spillway is causing. It is far worse than we ever dreamed. We must fight this because life as we know it on our beautiful Coast and everything in the Gulf near us will be hugely affected. We assume the government will fix it but it's not happening. We the people must voice our concerns before it is too late. Our Gulf is literally dying as I am writing this due to the numerous toxins and not so freshwater flowing in.

Trivial complaints

When I read Sound Off and I see how upset people are over the most trivial of things, my heart breaks for them. The same regarding letters to the editor. People, if you will only come to Her Almightiness, or come back to Her Almightiness, her spirit will flood into you and you'll see how God causes you to no longer care about trivial complaints.

Liberal affliction

I would like to answer the Sound Off from “unfortunate people.” He is under the assumption that TDS (Trump Derangement Syndrome) is an affliction of conservatives. Nothing could be further from the truth. TDS is an affliction of liberals, Democrats and the extreme left. It shows up in crying and screaming on camera, acting like the world is ending. The further into President Trump’s term, the more deranged the liberals get.

Throwing darts

I was recently on vacation out of state. I saw several political ads for candidates from both parties. Not once did I hear the words conservative or liberal, no mention of the Second Amendment nor of conservative values. I did not hear the names Obama, Clinton or Trump. Yes, they threw darts at each other, but in a much more professional manner than what I hear in Mississippi.

Wanting Cucos

Yes. The nachos at Cucos. I miss them frequently. Unlike nachos at almost every other restaurant, Cucos made individual chips with individual applications of the desired toppings. They were neat and clean to eat, as well as delicious.

Unemployment rate

Crime is up. Homelessness is up. Suicides are up. People are starving. Others are rolling in corruption. Oh, but look. The unemployment rate is down.

Bless you

Mr. Waller I commend you on a clean, issue-based campaign unlike your opponent. You and Mr. Hood had plans to address our state’s problems and help us climb off the bottom rating of everything good in a state. I would have been happy with either of you as our next governor.

