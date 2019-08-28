Sound Off Sound Off for Aug. 29, 2019

Why bother?

Is bringing up the past story of Dr. Terry Millette necessary?

Another suggestion

I am always happy with the oysters I get at Half Shell Oyster House in Gulfport and Biloxi.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

One question

Why have past presidents Clinton and Obama not supported Joe Biden for president? Do they not believe he is qualified?

Worth the wait

Congratulations Gulfport on a job well done. We went last night and toured the grounds of Centennial Plaza and it is first class. The music and the dancing fountains are definitely the best. The buildings are beautiful and landscaping looks great. It was a long time coming but it was worth the wait. Go visit this beautiful treasure. It’s worth the time

The Trump fix

Mr. Obama did much for the economy by mortgaging our future. He borrowed his way to success. Trump is attempting to fix the basic problem.

Do better

You can tell right where the Long Beach line starts. They cut the tall grass by the railroad tracks. Gulfport does not. Gulfport puts the blame on the railroad. Long Beach is able to cut the grass without any problem. Sure looks nice, and Gulfport's sure looks bad. Come on, Gulfport, you can do better.

What happened?

If I remember correctly, politicians touted that our education system would greatly benefit from casinos in Mississippi. But we’re still last in education. What happened?

Insanity definition

Please keep in mind when voting that Mississippi is at the top of all bad list, and at the bottom of all good list. The definition of insanity is doing the same old thing expecting a different outcome.

An idea

With all the talk about Camille, I was wondering why they don't exhume the bodies of Faith , Hope and Charity and run DNA tests to find out who they were?

Too bad

Too bad engineers can’t figure out a way to divert all that water to states that need it rather than further damaging Coastal waters.

Odds on jail

Now that betting on college football is legal, it adds a whole new dimension to the Sun Herald sports pages. The "odds" of winning or beating the spread has become a hot topic, naturally. The contributing sportswriters have shown keen insight regarding the statistics on passing yardage, running yardage, points scored and points given up. This is very informative, of course, in determining how one will place a bet. But, a key aspect of a scheduled game seems to be missing. Why not post the odds of how many starters will be spending the weekend in jail instead of the football field?