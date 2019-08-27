Sound Off Sound Off for Aug. 28, 2019

Great work

Margaret Baker and Anita Lee have proven themselves to be exceptional investigative journalists. Recent articles on the disastrous effects of the prolonged opening of the Bonnet Carre Spillway, the huge amounts of unpaid judgments against persons who have stolen or defrauded local and state governments, the current lack of adequate mental health services on the Gulf Coast, and the lawsuits regarding SRHS are prime examples. A community of our size is indeed fortunate to have two such superb journalists.

Absurd thought

It is absurd to believe all people vote based on party and/or where they live. Some of us actually think for ourselves. I will vote for whoever, regardless of party, I think will be the best president no matter where I live. I bet most informed and intelligent people do the same. I want my vote to count.

No sense

Millions of dollars spent on Gulfport High and Courthouse Road, yet the road south of Gulfport High is a giant asphalt patch from one end of the school to the other

Customer service

I was eating lunch at the Beatline Road McDonald's, Love's Truck Stop, where they have two kiosks for ordering, in addition to people at the registers. About 20 minutes after ordering lunch and coffee, a nice young man, Andrew, stopped at my table and asked whether I wanted a coffee refill. I thanked him, and made note of the fact that those robots couldn't replace that kind of customer service.

Why declare?

Can someone explain to me why I have to declare I’m Democrat or Republican to vote. I’m an independent, newish to Mississippi, and think this may be depriving me of my constitutional rights.

Circus atmosphere

All I can say is that I thank the Almighty every day that Hillary Clinton is not president. And double that for any of the socialists running from the Democratic Party. What a three ring circus of candidates.

Some questions

The majority of our national debt, yes, the same country Trump is fighting with over everything, is owed to China. Is that a good thing for him to do? What if they decide to recall our loan? Do they repossess the United States?

Winning again

Trump Derangement Syndrome is a sad, manic condition of those on the far liberal left. They cannot accept that Trump is president --and will win again in 2020.

Do they matter?

This is a reply to “what you want” in Monday’s paper. Mississippi has 6 electoral votes. If you think that matters in any way you are delusional. Popular vote is the way to go if you truly want your vote to count.