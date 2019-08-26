Sound Off Sound Off for Aug. 27, 2019

Good stuff

I really like the oysters I get at White Cap on the beach in Gulfport.

Need those jobs

Fellow taxpaying Americans: We need to be mindful that many future jobs will be taken by robots and do-it-yourself checkouts. Now the Democrats want all these people pouring into our country to take the jobs our citizens will need. Not everyone can afford a college education and they will need the jobs the immigrants will snatch up while also receiving free medical, free food, free schools, housing and much more while paying very little taxes or worse yet get paid under the table. This is not fair to those of us who have paid into the system for 50 years. I am paying for others to take, take, take.

Unfortunate people

Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS) is a medical term used to describe those unfortunate people who really do believe that Trump is a competent president, in spite of the overwhelming evidence otherwise. The condition can be compared to the Flat Earth Society peop, who believe that the earth is flat despite the evidence contrary.

Helping others

I don't agree with all that "conservatives" say, but I do understand their desire to help working people with medical care, food, clean water to drink and so on. I also don't agree with those that demonize conservatives, especially in light of the fact that many of those "conservative states" pay more in federal dollars than they get back, which in turn is given to states like Mississippi.

Protection needed

Dear politicians: My values are primarily honesty and integrity. Who can I get to protect them from you?

Individual rights

Isn’t a woman controlling what she does with her body an individual right? Isn’t individual rights one of the GOP’s main issues? Amazing that you believe this is important to the GOP. This is a simple bait and switch to get you on board, then they can do what they want and you say “but they are against abortion.”

The environment

My observation of conservatives is that they really fight to keep everything the way it was 100 years ago. However they appear not to be conservative about our environment and earth. Why not?

Great music

Heard the great news that Joe Walsh has thrown his hat into the ring to run against Trump. I have always loved his music, especially when he was with The Eagles.

Questionable plan?

One has to applaud the Gulfport police chief for his gentle thoughts on the homeless crisis. However, taking a police force and turning it into a conduit for connecting social services to the homeless is not really a good way to channel an officer's time. How about enforcing laws, ordinances and protecting the citizenry?