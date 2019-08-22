Sound Off Sound Off for Aug. 23, 2019

One suggestion

Best oysters? Go to McElroy’s Seafood restaurant at the location in Biloxi after 5:30 p.m. Tell the blue-eyed, gray-hair guy bartender you came for oysters freshly opened. He will open you the best raw oysters on the Gulf Coast.

Another suggestion

I don't eat oysters either, but I've had several people tell me they've eaten oysters all over the Coast and Tony's in Waveland has the best by far.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Needs fixing

Instead of cutting taxes again and living on borrowed money, our leaders should use what we have to rebuild our crumbling infrastructure. Cutting taxes to build a consumer economy has resulted in a self-centered, fearful, weak, fearful populace. Keeping busy doing constructive work is better for individuals and nations.

Issue question

I have heard those running for the governor’s office speak of their plans to pay for roads and bridges and to expand Medicaid. I have no problem paying a few more cents for gas as long as it is designated for roads and bridges. With ads on televsion every 5 minutes, I am yet to hear either candidate discuss the State Retirement System, or PERS. What is Tate's stand on PERS? Mr. Waller's? Teachers and retirees need to research the topic before casting a vote in the runoff.

Way it is done

“Double standard” was complaining in Aug. 21 Sound Off that Democrats only complain about the electoral college when they lose. What “D.S.” failed to point out is that in the 2016 election the GOP won the electoral college, but lost the popular vote by over 3 million votes. So it’s not quite true when Donald Trump says that the “majority of American voters” wanted him in the White House. In perspective, Obama won the electoral college and the popular vote in the 2012 election. Maybe that’s the reason for Democratic ire in this area, but that’s the way it’s done in this country, we have to live with it!

Change needed

In response to “double standard,” I have advocated the abolishment of the electoral college for many years. It is a flawed system and with current technology no longer needed. When someone can be elected president while having more than 3 million votes less than his opponent, something is very wrong.

Stop the noise?

In addition to the "way to go" WLOX, I too like the bolder, slower teaser at the bottom, it is easier to read. However, the new colors, meh. The one particular item that stands out, and is the most aggravating and irritating noise I've ever heard, is that noise they play when switching to the live updates. That aggravating noise sounds like demons flying out of hell's gate.