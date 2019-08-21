Sound Off Sound Off for Aug. 22, 2019

Love the recipes

I am really enjoying all of the great new recipes that are being printed. I have been adding them to my recipe collection. They have all been delicious. Thank you.

Set back?

The Douglas McLeod trial set the criminal justice system back 100 years. This verdict is going to harm the credibility of law enforcement and domestic partners. Speaker Phillip Gunn needs to do the right thing as well and stop giving lip service to this important issue. The Sun Herald did an excellent job reporting.

Notice anything?

Is it just me, or has anyone else noticed among your friends and relatives that it seems a disproportionate amount of middle children are dying in their 50s or younger?

Make the call

I have out of town company coming and I need help. They want to go out to a restaurant that has the best raw oysters. Since I don't eat oysters, I don't have a clue. Could somebody please recommend a restaurant?

Help needed

Many mental health providers are helping those in need. However, none can do it for free. Insurance companies are delaying payment to the aggravation of those helping.

Journals available

For the poster who said that public libraries should have access to academic journals: They do, through a service called Magnolia. All public, school, community college, and university libraries in the state have access to this resource thanks to funds from the state Legislature.

No wonder

Our president cancels his visit to Denmark because Denmark won't talk to him regarding his wanting to buy their island of Greenland. No wonder we are disliked.

Too much

I have stopped watching some of my favorite shows on a local TV station because of the no-stop Tate Reeves ads. How is he able to afford this? That money could be better spent on much more worthwhile causes. Reeves should be ashamed of this very annoying ad, and the amount of money wasted. And I am so weary of ads telling us they are the "real" conservative.

What to print

I see the Trumpsters are telling the paper what they should and shouldn’t print, which is the same thing their dictator president does.

Zoom out

When covering any of the Democratic candidates for president, the media never shows the crowd size. Still photos after the fact reveal paltry numbers. When compared to the tens of thousands that President Trump gets at every appearance, it looks worse than anemic. It must be discouraging to the Democrats. Be brave media. Zoom out and let us see real attendance.