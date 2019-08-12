Sound Off Sound Off for Aug. 13, 2019

More markets

Why can't we get a new food market where Winn-Dixie was off of Pass and Popp’s Ferry roads? Trader Joe's would be nice. A Publix would be excellent.

Good and bad

Fifty years ago on Aug. 17, 1969, two life changing things happened, one devastating and one wonderful. Hurricane Camille was horrendous and it changed the Coast forever. However, something happened that changed my life and has lasted 50 years. My husband and I were married in a church in Long Beach that same afternoon. I just wanted to say that out of devastation good things can happen. Happy anniversary, Larry. I love you more today than I did that day.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Easy to understand

Thank you Paul Shultz for explaining the minimum wage in a common sense dialogue that everyone can understand. As a small business owner a $15 per hour entry level employee would be devastating to my business.

Invention needed

When is someone going to invent a do-it-yourself method for dental work?

Critical journalism

Anita Lee your article is exactly why journalism is critical is our world. We would have never gotten this information without you and the Sun Herald. Keep the work coming.

Great story

While we've occasionally become frustrated with the ever thinning newspaper and delivery problems, I absolutely know this: we must continue to be loyal customers because there can be no substitute for the local investigative reporting such as the article by Anita Lee on the Gulf Coast Mental Health problems. What other entity would give the time and tedious effort needed to discover what went wrong, who is responsible and what, if anything, can be done to save the vital services? I hope the Sun Herald will continue to focus on stories like this, which are necessary to hold people accountable.

Dangerous society

Unfortunately we live in a dangerous society. The thin blue line that protects us is the local police, county sheriffs or state law enforcement. Whenever law enforcement uses deadly force to bring a situation to an end, I am pretty sure it was the last option available in a split-second situation. Not always, but pretty much always. I would like to see the statistics that reveal how many police shootings would have never occurred had the alleged perpetrator simply yielded to a simple command of halt.

Payment plan?

You know, Jim Hood is talking about doing a lot of things that will take a lot of money. However, there's one thing Mr. Hood has not even dared to mention and that is how does he intend to pay for all the stuff he intends to do? Well, there's only one way and that is to increase taxes or increase our state's debt.