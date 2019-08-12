Sound Off Sound Off for Aug. 12, 2019

Legal immigration

Finally, the usually biased media coverage over illegal immigration in regards to the ICE raids is having a good influence on America. The word is getting out to those attempting to violate our laws that it will not be tolerated. America welcomes legal immigration.

Not presidential

Joe Biden is like a cup of last week's coffee. He is not presidential material and never was.

What’s going on?

Why is everyone fighting? Are things not as peachy as some proclaim?

Who is at fault?

This is regarding the illegal immigrants and who is the criminal. The “illegal immigrant” under our current laws is definitely a criminal. The employer may be if he knows the person he has hired is illegal. However a lot of the immigrants have fake green cards. This can be very difficult for an employer to ascertain.

Waste and abuse

Sure, round up hundreds of immigrants who are just going to work supporting Mississippi businesses which need them, leaving their kids alone. This is a waste and abuse of ICE resources which are urgently needed in other areas.

What to do?

NOAA has revised its predictions, increasing the number of tropical storms and hurricanes for 2019. I have been wringing my hands, so worried that this would happen. I am devastated. This is a game changer. What do I do now?

Build the wall

I, like many, saw where over 600 immigrants were picked up in Mississippi. I don't want families separated, especially where children are involved. If we had a wall, there would be fewer raids and children wouldn't be separated from their families. I have no issue with immigrants coming into our country legally. Having no wall is the same as you leaving your door unlocked, not knowing who will walk in. I don't know about you, but I want to know who is entering my home.

Design flaw

Recently, I was on a vacation and rented a car. I received a Ford SUV. Usually I have no complaints about any rental but this one was different. We stopped at a Walgreens to get some water and drop off a photo memory disc. I stayed in the car. After about 8 minutes the car made a dinging sound then shut the motor off. I had to restart the engine. I thought, how strange. So for anyone out there that is still leaving children, passengers that are disabled or pets in a running vehicle, you might want to check to see if your vehicle has an automatic engine shut off. Personally, I think with all what’s going on with people leaving people and animals in cars, this is a serious design flaw.