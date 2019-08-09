Sound Off Sound Off for Aug. 11, 2019

Votes matter

Next time you think your vote doesn’t matter, think again. Dixie Newman won by 1 vote. Always go and vote.

Primary elections

To everybody who doesn't understand elections. Primaries are a party function. Not a constitutional right. These votes do not influence any governmental office or affair. The general election gives all American citizens the constitutional right to cast one vote for whomever they want to have elected.

Issues with media

Hats off to the author of Friday's description of today's media. Nothing more to say; this Sound Off says it all. It is especially descriptive of today's national media outlets. They seem to think that they have a right to shape people's thoughts instead of printing factual, properly investigated articles. It is disgraceful to the profession.

Nothing new

A lot of tears have been shed over the family separation resulting from the Mississippi immigration raids. However, family sadness in the wake of crime is nothing new. It affects families nationwide every day, has for centuries.

A divisive event

Does the general public realize how the impeachment of President Trump would be so chaotic and divisive for this country? It would simply destroy the nation in so many ways, unless that’s the aim of those groups. Try to beat Trump in the next election with powerful and meaningful ideas and legislation that benefits all citizens but don’t attempt impeachment. We only have one year before the next election so wait. We all will be sorry in so many ways if attempts to impeach proceed.

College years

College should be under the radar, and government too. Not some overbearing greedy tyrant squeezing every penny out of everyone.

Use common sense

No guns don’t kill people, people do. But it shouldn’t be so easy for them to kill a large number of people in seconds. There is no reason a civilian should be able to own an assault style weapon, large capacity magazine or armor piercing bullets. Period. Nobody is trying to take away all guns, only restricting the type guns they can have. Reasonable, common sense gun laws are desperately needed.

Jobs available

There is absolutely no reason for anyone who wants to work to be unemployed in central Mississippi. There are plenty of jobs available in food processing plants. If someone needs to work, they should be willing to take any job available to feed their families. I have taken jobs that I absolutely hated but I had an obligation to feed and clothe my child without the government’s help.