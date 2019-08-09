Sound Off Sound Off for Aug. 10, 2019

Direct line?

In Thursday's Sun Herald, Tate Reeves sounded so certain he was going to win the gubernatorial election that I had to wonder if he had a direct line to Russia.

Write more tickets

Biloxi and Gulfport, do you need some money to improve roads? Have the police drive up and down U.S. 90 and write tickets to the race car drivers. If you don’t move out of their way fast enough, they roll down the window and make obscene gestures. They probably have no insurance. The salaries of the newly-employed police officers could easily be covered by the number of legitimate tickets written. These drivers are putting the law-abiding citizens in danger.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Why no Bible?

How come the Bible never comes up in our politics and/or immigration? I guess because it’s not taken seriously and is just an item of convenience.

Scared driving

City of Diberville, you need a light and “no turn on red” sign coming off of Interstate 10 onto Lamey Bridge Road. People are flying off the highway there. Be smart and fix this. I have to slow down to 25 mph even though I have the right of way. I'm afraid someone's going to hit me every time I drive that way. There are accidents there all the time.

Choice limited

I agree with “limiting choice” who wrote about Mississippi requiring voters to choose either Democrat or Republican. That’s the reason I did not vote in this last election.

Voter suppression

This is to the critic of open primaries who wrote "winners come from the far ends of each political spectrum." If a candidate gets the most votes he or she is the winner, regardless. The founders said, “one person, one vote." If one party has the only candidates for an office, and a voter must declare the other party list of candidates, they are deprived of electing someone to that office. That’s the highest form of voter suppression.

Over the edge

I blame corporations and the government for pushing people over the edge.

Bully politicians

Many try to teach their children not to be bullies. If you are, don’t let them watch the Democratic debates. There are a few bullies in that group. And they want to be president.

Safety net

Social Security was set up to be a safety net for the elderly. Politicians made add-ons over the years ... and then raided it for other purposes. Social security, medicare and medicaid stretch the federal budget every year. Our Medicare covers less than 80% of what our private insurance used to cover and they take $250 a month from our social security for medicare that I paid in to for 49 years.