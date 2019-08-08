Sound Off Sound Off for Aug. 9, 2019

One question

To those who say guns don't kill, people do, I only have one question. How many people would be alive right now had those killers been armed with Daisy BB guns instead of AR 15 assault rifles?

Limiting choice

The good state of Mississippi is limiting my right to vote for whomever I choose. We are required to vote Democrat or Republican, and that limits my choice to vote split ticket. If this is not corrected in the upcoming elections then I will discontinue voting. They are limiting my choice.

Real criminals?

I just read that ICE raided a Mississippi plant and arrested 600 plus illegal immigrants. Who are the real criminals? The people that illegally entered our county for a better life, or the businesses that provide them the incentive to come?

Chicken shortage?

There may be a shortage of chickens at the supermarket because of the 680 arrests at the chicken processing plants in Mississippi. Hard to find anyone else who wants to work in these plants except immigrants.

What now?

With the mass ICE raids in Mississippi who is going to perform their jobs? With the removal of honest, working immigrants in the United States, I ask who is going to do their jobs?

Help me

Please someone give the words to explain to my grandkids why anyone would buy an assault weapon. I have tried the hunting explanation, 2nd Amendment protection speech and alien invasion. They just look at me like, “Really, that's what you got?”

Childish behavior

No one blamed our previous president for the mass shootings that took place under his two terms. So what changed? Only that Democrats can’t stand that they lost the election and act like 3-year-old children.

Fixing things

Donald Trump is thinking of cutting all foreign aid. Bet those tariffs that are costing us instead of China is part of that. He is always trying to fix what he misjudged.

Media failures

The constitutional right to free speech gave the news media a vital role in our country. They were to be the watchdogs, warning us about those who represented a risk to our freedoms. Unfortunately the news media has willingly abdicated this role. They did this by having an agenda that determined which events were reported and the type of words used to describe those events. These voluntary actions have wasted the news media’s credibility with a significant portion of our population. As a result of this loss of credibility, the media’s role as watchdog has been at least diminished if not eliminated ... and we are now gravely at risk.