Sound Off Sound Off for Aug. 8, 2019

Fines collected?

Just read the story on how much picking up litter on the side of roads cost. Curious as to how much money in litter fines has the state collected?

The world

The world proves on a daily basis that you really can't fix stupid.

Know the rules

Once again, school has started and people don’t know how to drive when a bus is in the area. If a bus is stopped with lights flashing and arms extended, you must stop whether it’s a two-lane road or four-lane road unless it’s a divided road. If a bus is moving, it’s OK to pass them.

Take it down

It is now Wednesday morning. It is time for all of the overly eager political supporters to remove the signs of those who are no longer running.

Unbalanced people

I leave my guns loaded in my house everyday and have yet to come home to find that “they” killed someone. It’s unbalanced people doing the killing, not the guns.

Ridiculous statement

"Guns kill, not people," is a totally ridiculous statement. Last time I looked, no gun walked into a store and opened fire on it's own. The blame lies firmly with the person. Period.

Holding back

I composed a Sound Off this morning, highly critical of drivers, the general upkeep of their vehicles and their choice of sound vs. sight. But, it was laced with capital letters, bold print and obscenities. Discretion being the better part of valor, I decided not to hit send.

Security guard?

Seems like it might be a good idea for Walmart corporate headquarters to order armed security for all stores, preventing further mass shootings in their stores. Maybe it will take a drop in sales to wake them up. I know I'll think twice before shopping there again anytime soon.

Go to college

It's not coincidental that the Fox "News" audience is made up largely of older, conservative white men without a college degree. Now a college degree doesn't mean you're smarter. But the process of earning a degree tends to expand your world view. Through high school we're in a local, closed environment where people share similar experiences and viewpoints. In contrast, college provides an opportunity to interact with people from different geographical areas who reflect a variety of views. The college experience broadens your horizon, which makes you more tolerant of other viewpoints.

Remember Duke?

The person suggesting open primaries has not done his/her research. Open primaries often result in winners coming from the far ends of each political spectrum. Anyone remember the David Duke spectacle in our neighboring state?