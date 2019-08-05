Sound Off Sound Off for Aug. 6, 2019

Don’t blame Trump

The smoke had not even cleared from the horrible mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton and the Democratic presidential candidates and other media pundits are blaming Trump. Unbelievable. The solutions rest with the family unit culture in which we raise our children.

New disease

If someone chooses to believe that Trump receives negative press 90 percent of the time because he does “negative stuff” 90 percent of the time, then they can count themselves among the sore losers suffering from TDS, or Trump Derangement Syndrome.

Individual behavior

Everyone is blaming everyone else for the mass shootings. How can you control individual behavior? We have 330 million people in this country, and there are going to be undiscovered nuts that cause mayhem. There is no immediate solution, but family units need to stay together and foster respect for others. Social media plays such an important role in this dilemma.

Want to walk

The citizens of Long Beach will have higher taxes to pay due to the passing of the school bond issue, yet Long Beach school administration will not allow the citizens to use their padded track around the football field for walking exercise even when there are no events going on. The other walking track by the senior center has isolated areas which can be dangerous if walking alone.

Child control

Rather than "gun control," I suggest "child control." I repeatedly hear parents give a direction to a child and at the end say, "OK?" What they are doing is giving the child a choice to obey or disobey. Give these children some "tough love." Take them to church. Give them an appreciation of morality. Get them out of their self-possessed bubble.

Ban assault weapons

Video games, Mr. President? Really? How about say something about military assault weapons and banana clips? They are designed but for one thing: to maximize the number of deaths in the least amount of time. Soldiers need them. Private citizens don’t. Ban them.