Sound Off Sound Off for Aug. 5, 2029

Ready to vote

I am a highly-motivated Trump voter because the Democrats have motivated me up to my eyeballs. I have never been more motivated in my life because the Democrats are terrifying me. Just look at the pool of candidates. I am locked, cocked, and ready to rock in that voting booth. I will pull the lever for Trump. I just wish I didn’t have to wait 20 months.

Mississippi values

"Mississippi values” are living in a home with a nurturing Mom and hardworking Dad, who both raise their kids with tough love and to show respect to everyone. Also, our values are to be a good citizen and appreciative of living in such a great country full of opportunity for everyone. Finally, our values are to have faith and a belief system which gives thanks and praise to the Almighty.

Thinking ahead

I wonder who all the pro-Trump politicians will blindly follow after 2021 when Trump is no longer president.

Socialism programs

I’m ecstatic that we have so many conservatives running for office. I’m sure when they get elected all of them will support ending socialism programs like Social Security and Medicare for retirees and Medicaid for the elderly.

Wrong show

I dedicated a whole day to watch the Mueller report. I must have had the TV on the wrong channel. I saw a rerun of “Mayberry R.F.D.” starring Barney Fife.

Change needed

Mississippi's message is keep things the way they have always been because it's comfortable and familiar. What Mississippians don't understand is that corporations have been running our country into the ground. We are not the first in anything anymore because big business puts profit over policy. When you look for a candidate to vote for pick the one who does not take campaign money from any corporation. As of now, only some Democrats are refusing to take money from corporations. No Republican candidates are refusing money from corporations.