Sound Off Sound Off for July 25, 2019

New ideas

Let’s not be handcuffed to history. Let’s be open to new ideas.

Honesty and integrity

I am sick and tired of hearing Politicians running on "I am the most conservative" or "I am the most liberal." How about saying something like, “I am running on honesty and integrity."

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Not my business

So called pet-friendly restaurants won’t be getting my business. Dogs have no place in any food establishments. It’s bad enough that grocery stores are allowing anybody and everybody to bring dogs inside, which should not be allowed.

Not impressed

I watched the MS GOP governor debate last night. As an independent, I wanted to hear all sides. My conclusion afterward was Mississippi will never advance to the 21st century if we elect one of these men. They didn’t even understand the difference between medical and recreational use marijuana. I hope the Democrats have something better to offer.

Living wage?

You are obviously an employee. Having retired from owning my own business for over 40 years I can tell you this. First, minimum wage was never meant to be a living wage. It was a way for unskilled workers to get a job and some training. Second, yes it will impact small businesses and if I had to pay that I would just not hire them. I would pay more for trained, experienced workers.

No downturns

The minimum wage was enacted in 1938. Since then, it has been raised 22 times. Until the big box stores came on the scene, small businesses continued to thrive under these wage increases. Does anyone remember any economic downturns due to any of these raises? No, because it never happened. Workers will have more money in their pockets to spend at the small businesses.