Sound Off Sound Off for July 16, 2019

No medal

Megan Rapinoe represented the United States of America and did so disrespectfully. She deserves to be sent to her corner to contemplate her misguided actions. She should not get a medal.

Sound familiar?

Trump was never turned down for a casino here. He walked away from plans he had to build one at the Harbor with no rhyme or reason, just broken promises. Sound familiar?

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Home first

The Democrats are up in arms because Trump directed ICE to pick up illegal immigrants that have been ordered deported by the courts. If you cross our border illegally, you are a criminal, period. You need to be sent packing, not held to go thru a court process. We should not spend $4.6 billion to take care of illegals when we have people legally in this country that do not have a way to get a hot meal or a shower, let alone, a place to sleep. We need to start taking care of our own before we take care of others.

A great newspaper...

Thank you Sun Herald for a great newspaper Sunday. The letter writers certainly expressed the current events accurately of what is really happening in our country. And columnist Eugene Robinson cut to the chase of Congress’ obligation to uphold the rules of law with our president.

...not so great

Having been a Coast resident and a subscriber since the 1960s, I am well aware of the evolution of your newspaper. Once locally owned and controlled, it now finds itself dictated to by a Sacramento, California, company. Sunday’s opinion page with Trump hater Eugene Robinson’s column, and the cartoon depicting Trump and ICE agents as the witch and flying monkeys from Wizard of Oz did it for me. Good luck with your certain future.

Traitors?

I think Allie Long, Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan should go live in Iraq or maybe in Korea, as far as I'm concerned they are traitors to the flag that I spent 29.5 years defending.

Not safe

Drivers that are texting are just as dangerous as drivers that are intoxicated. Drivers that have their licenses suspended, and are still driving, are even worse. After all, their licenses weren't suspended because they are safe drivers and follow all of the rules.

Commend him

Trump is to be commended for promoting freedom of religion across the world. This should include all religions and not just the evangelicals who have a very narrow and skewed idea of Christianity.

Keeping us sane

The entertainment world keeps us sane.

So long

I’m giving politics the boot.