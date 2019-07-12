Sound Off Sound Off for July 14, 2019

Enough is enough

The "shaky camera" effect has become entrenched in movies and, more recently, has bobbed up in TV series shows. The idea is that it's supposed to add "realism." But because it's an obvious affectation, it does just the opposite by calling attention to itself. And some viewers find it disorienting. I pass on TV shows that overuse this technique. A well-crafted story doesn't need propping up by a fake jittery camera effect.

Getting things done

Finally, Congress gets off its butt to fund the 911 compensation program. Maybe they will continue with doing the nation's work by securing our southern border.

Sick joke?

Are you kidding me? Is this some kind of sick joke? Allie Long, Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan do not deserve a medal. They disrespected our country, whom they represented in the World Cup. They disrespected our flag. Patriotic behavior? Give me a break.

History lesson

Don't you love how the president doesn't know there were no airports during George Washington's time? That would be because airplanes weren't invented yet. But he couldn't know that if the teleprompter didn't tell him. Or it rained.

