Sound Off Sound Off for July 12, 2019

Lock her up?

My outrage is that Hillary Clinton is not in jail.

Deserve a medal

United States women’s soccer players Allie Long, Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan took their World Cup win as an opportunity to respect our country, the good people of our country and our beautiful flag. I respect their remarkable achievement and their patriotic behavior. These honorable women deserve the medal of freedom.

Request for money

What's with all the requests for donations from our public officials? Telephone calls, email and text on a daily basis from liberal and conservative interests. Seems our effected officials need donations to do their job. "Help me to defeat this" or "help me to fight this" or "help me to support this." Seems they can do nothing without additional financial support from those who elected them.

Seeing his side

While I’m not sure I agree with Robert Foster about it not being professional without his wife, I can see why he feels that way. Accusations of sexual misconduct fly fast and free and are hard to defend yourself from.

Unfair practice

Today, my wife received a letter from an incumbent state representative asking for her “... support and vote ...” in the upcoming primary. The letter was typed on official Mississippi House of Representatives stationary and enclosed in an official Mississippi House of Representatives envelope. Postage was paid by Permit No. 172. Seems to me that’s using the office for political purposes and if it’s not illegal, it should be. Sure is unfair to his opponents in the primary.

Too much credit

People give way too much credit to Trump. Do you really believe he set up the border facilities? That he told all border patrol agents exactly what to say and do? I can tell you exactly what he did and said. He quickly went through the facility and told everybody what a great job they were doing.

All too happy

Cortez and Omar were elected for sole purpose of causing problems for Trump and the press is all too happy to report any anti-American nonsense they can spout.

Climate change?

The southern version of a perfect storm is approaching. Flood waters from the north, a tropical storm from the east whipping up the Gulf and dumping the algae and pollution from the south upon us. Is it climate change or God punishing us for our sins? Or both?

United we stand

I am neither Republican or Democrat. I see both sides as having good ideas. Neither side will sit and work together. No one should believe the propaganda that this side or that one has all the right answers and the other is wrong. The division that is being forced upon us is wrong. United we stand, divided we fall.