Sound Off Sound Off for July 10, 2019

Trump is smart

I used to think Trump was smarter than most Republicans and all Democrats in Congress. Now I think he is smarter than all Republicans and Democrats in Congress.

Outrage needed

I counted 124 Trump officials who have either been dismissed or resigned. Some have been fired and some indicted, even imprisoned. Where is the outrage from the justice loving, crime monitors who criticize everybody else? Trump did say that he could shoot somebody and his fans won't care.

A reminder

Has everyone forgotten that we have islands with beaches on the south side? I have not seen any closures of the island beaches. I don't own a boat, but now would be the time to remind the customers that the boats and good beaches on the islands exist.

Liberal columnist

I will pray tonight for poor old Paul Krugman of the New York Times. Like the rest of his liberal associate writers he just does not understand the conservative movement. His "moocher" editorial states that polling indicates overwhelmingly that we want bigger government, more taxes and we would like to take care of millions not born in this country and soaking up our social program resources. Krugman was one of many expecting Hillary to win and supported her to the bitter end. Writing for the TIMES is not a real job. Perhaps it is time for Mr. Klugman to find one.

Magic housing

This is to “more Penalties.” You’re implying that jailing people who feed the homeless would cure the homeless problem. So, jailing people magically produces affordable housing? Because that’s the only cure for homelessness. Hmmm ... interesting.

Solving the issue?

This is in reply to "more penalties" from July 7th. You pretty much just said we need to jail not only the Salvation Army, but also, all religious groups since they are a major force in helping and feeding the homeless. To top it off you want to overcrowd the jails with good Samaritans, which is just wasting more tax money that Mississippi doesn't have. Yeah, that really solves the problem

Show respect

United States women's soccer players Allie Long, Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan took their World Cup win as an opportunity to disrespect our flag and President Trump. I respect their remarkable achievement but their behavior leaves a very sour taste. To get respect, show respect.

Eric who?

California Democrat Rep. Eric Swalwell is ending his bid to become president. Who advised him to run? I’ve never heard of him and didn’t know he had entered the race.

Better leadership

We need leaders who are down-to-earth.