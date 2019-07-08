Sound Off Sound Off for July 8, 2019

Mission objective

Can someone explain why we are sending the Mississippi National Guard to Kuwait (one of the most prosperous countries in the world) to assist in construction? It is not for training, that training could be better served building a fence along our southern border.

Water

Received our water bill today and since I was out of town for a week; why is our bill $73.00? Outrageous is what it is. Ah! I feel better now.

Vindicated

After reading about U.S. Rep. Amash in Friday’s Sun Herald leaving the GOP, I felt vindicated. Yes, I kicked both partisan political parties to the curb two decades ago. Do not be fooled by party politics. Please consider being fiercely independent and make your own choices, not theirs.

Treatment options

So, a federal judge (naturally) wants to treat mentally ill persons in the community and away from state hospitals. Will they be identified, labeled and put in a database like sex offenders? I think not.

Why go green?

The federal government says, “buy electric vehicles, in fact someday soon all cars will be.” Some of us heard the message and chose to buy electric. Then comes the state: “Since those vehicles use less gas, they should contribute more in taxes to help pay for road and bridges in the state.” For a hybrid, the license plate charge is an extra $75 per year. Since my 72-volt, 25 mph-max electric vehicle doesn’t use gas at all, my tax is an additional $150 per year though it weighs about that of a motorcycle, and crosses no bridges. Therefore, since it is driven less than 150 miles yearly, my cost exceeds $1.50 extra per mile. A NEV (Neighborhood Electric Vehicle) is barely larger than a golf cart. Guessing golf carts will need licensing next.

Necessary

The spillway numbers and times of opening is unusual but so has the rain been that caused it. The spillway will not stop opening as long as it’s needed. Climate change might make many things change and this could be a regular occurrence to save a historic city and the million that live there.

Bad idea

As usual any time the government gets involved there is a huge waste of taxpayers monies. Tri-Care is getting billed for millions of dollars of non-necessary drugs to the benefit of the prescribers not the patients.

Too fast?

With Gulfport moving closer to the opening of Centennial Park and the Aquarium, the Gulfport Police Department needs a plan to slow down the traffic along Beach Boulevard.

Internet rank

WalletHub ranks Gulfport as the second-worst-run city in the U.S. Let that sink in. Consider the competition.

